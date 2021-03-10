Leveraging Blockchain to Build Sustainable, Stronger Future Digital Economies

Cloud and blockchain technologies have enormous potential to fast-track the adoption of innovations in developing decentralised financial models and direct financing, and empower individuals and entrepreneurs to build sustainable and stronger future digital economies.

If you‘re new to defi and you want to learn without spending money on high gas costs, have a look at Instadapp. That said, some skin in the game at some point will be the next step you might want to consider. But as with all investments, be willing to loose everything. https://t.co/DG3sSfb77Q — Jutta (@jutta_steiner) March 10, 2021 In a World Government Summit (WGS) Dialogues session titled ‘Decentralizing Finance for an Inclusive Economy’, Jutta Steiner, CEO and founder of Parity Technologies, noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected multiple sectors.

Steiner said that the concept of decentralized financing has developed based on cryptocurrency models and blockchain technologies, which allow people and investors to communicate directly when transferring funds and assets in an open online financial system that boosts credibility and transparency among users. The assets of companies operating in the field of digital currency have reached $40 billion.

Steiner explained that the digital financial system is being developed under a long-term vision, providing new mechanisms, tools, and solutions that facilitate access to loans and direct financing via smartphones and through advanced digital applications managed by individuals, which drives technological excellence and contributes to preparing for various global challenges.

She added: "The world is witnessing a rapid adoption of decentralised financial systems, and we hope that governments will play a vital role by organizing this shift towards innovative models that are successful alternatives to giant financial institutions in order to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the financial system, and improve access to the financial infrastructure."



She pointed out that the digital currency space requires updating current systems and amending financial legislation to suit future developments and strengthen the security of these platforms. In addition, innovative institutions should be able to deliver a unique customer experience within common digital financial markets that offer financing, facilitate transactions, provide key information, and enable societies and entrepreneurs to invest and engage positively with governments to develop an inclusive economy.