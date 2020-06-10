Libya: Major Oilfields Resume Production

The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced the resumption of oil production at El Feel oilfield and confirmed the lifting of force majeure on crude oil exports from the Sharara and El Feel fields.

"NOC will start crude oil export operations as soon as possible. I also confirm that crude oil is now reaching Zawiya refinery, which will resume its operations to produce fuel for domestic use. This will reduce pressure on the budget allocated to import fuel,” said NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla.

The first production phase at El Feel field will start at a capacity of 12,000 barrels per day. Production at the field is expected to return to full capacity within 14 days due to the damages caused by the very long shutdown.

NOC also confirmed the return of production at the Sharara oil field south of the country.

"The first production phase will start at a capacity of 30,000 barrels/day. Production at the field is expected to return to full capacity within 90 days due to the damages resulted by very long shutdown." NOC remarked.

The NOC said the illegal blockade for a period of 142 days cost the public treasury losses worth over 5.3 billion dollars.

On Monday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) welcomed the announcement.

The UNSMIL said in a statement that it "welcomes the opening of the Sharara and El Feel oil fields this weekend. The oil blockade has needlessly cost the Libyan people over $5 billion due to lost oil sales as well as millions of dollars of indirect losses due to the shutdown of domestic refineries and damage caused by the oil infrastructure remaining idle."

For it's part, the US Embassy in Libya also welcomed the reopening of Sharara oilfield.

"The Embassy welcomes the announcement by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) that it is resuming production at the critical Sharara oil field, a significant step forward as the NOC fulfills its crucial and apolitical mandate to promote the interests of all Libyans," the embassy said in a statement.

"The needless, five-month long shutdown of Libya's energy sector and the targeting of NOC personnel and facilities must end on a nationwide basis," added the statement.

"Now is the time for all responsible parties to reject attempts to militarize the energy sector, divide Libya's economic institutions, and subjugate critical infrastructure to foreign interests."