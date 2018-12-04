Libya to Pay off Its $220 Million Debts to Jordan's Hospitals

According to the agreement, 50 per cent of the total amount is scheduled to be paid off over the next two weeks, 25 per cent in February 2019 and 25 per cent in April.

Jordan and Libya on Sunday reached an agreement to close the file of Libyan outstanding debts to Jordan’s hospitals, the Private Hospitals Association (PHA) said on Sunday.

Commenting on the issue, PHA President Fawzi Hammouri said that a joint ministerial committee, created upon directions of Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya Fayez Sarraj, on Sunday signed an agreement stipulating the mechanism of repaying some $220 million of overdue debts of Libyan nationals who received treatment at Jordanian hospitals.

According to the agreement, 50 per cent of the total amount is scheduled to be paid off over the next two weeks, 25 per cent in February 2019 and 25 per cent in April, he added.

Hammouri commended King Abdullah and Prime Minister Omar Razzaz's role in this respect, who, during their meeting with Sarraj on Sunday, underscored the necessity of addressing the due debt issue, adding that Jordan's private hospitals are experiencing difficult financial circumstances as a result of these unpaid dues.

The meeting of the committee also paved the way for activating cooperation between the two countries in the medical sector, training Libyan medical staff at Jordanian hospitals, as well as implementing a visiting doctor programme to share specialist knowledge between the two countries, Hammouri said.

Sarraj on Monday concluded a several-day visit to the Kingdom, during which he held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah that focused on Jordan’s support for efforts to realise a political solution in Libya that guarantees its stability and security.

The King and Sarraj agreed on exerting more efforts to utilise opportunities for enhancing levels of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the fields of investment, trade exchange, medical tourism, higher education and security.

During the discussions, attended by Prime Minister Omar Razzaz and senior officials from both countries, the two sides agreed to form joint committees to look into areas of cooperation, including the Libyan investment portfolio in the Kingdom.

Razzaz held a separate meeting with Sarraj, during which they affirmed the historical relations between the two countries and keenness to explore broader prospects to strengthen cooperation in all fields.