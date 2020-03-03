For A Limited Time: Book a Ticket From Dubai to Manila for Dh1 Base Fare

UAE nationals and residents can plan their holidays to the Philippines ahead of time as Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh1 one-way base fare.

Celebrating its 24th anniversary this March, Cebu Pacific brings back its three-day Super Seat Fest to spur everyone to visit the beautiful islands of the Philippines offering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh1 base fare. Not only that, Cebu Pacific also offers a base fare of PHP1 on all domestic routes.

With the Super Seat Fest, travelers can enjoy this promo starting March 3 until March 5, or until seats last. It will cover the travel period from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

For the rest of the month, the airline will also offer various deals and discounts on everything you will need for your trip. This includes CEB Getaways hotel deals which will be up to 75 percent off, inflight hot meals at 40 percent off as well as, WiFi kits will be available up to 42 percent.