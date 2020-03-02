Saudi Arabia Launches Platform For Refunding Umrah Fees, Service Charges

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah is to refund Umrah fees and service charges of pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, whose travel was affected following the Kingdom’s temporary suspension of their entry into the Kingdom over Coronavirus fears.

The ministry said in a statement, carried by the Saudi Press Agency, that there is an electronic mechanism to request the refund of visa fees and service charges through Umrah agents in the respective countries where from the pilgrims intended to set out for their pilgrimage.



The ministry urged all those, who have any claims of the refund for visa fees and service charges, to contact the local Umrah agents in their respective countries. It also called for those, who have any queries, to contact the service center at the ministry over phone number 00966-920002814 or email ID mohcc@haj.gov.sa



Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended entry into the Kingdom for those coming for Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah. The Kingdom has also suspended the entry of tourist visa holders coming from countries where the new Coronavirus is spreading dangerously. This announcement was followed by the temporary suspension of entry of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.



The ministry of foreign affairs added that the GCC citizens, who have been in the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days and have not shown symptoms of Coronavirus, are exempt from the ban and they can obtain a permit from the website of the Ministry of Haj to perform Umrah and visit the holy cities.



Saudi authorities have clarified that passengers holding employment visa, work visit visa, business visit visa and family visit visa are exempted from the travel restrictions imposed by the Kingdom. All the above visa holders will be allowed to enter the Kingdom until further notice.



Saudi Arabia has so far been not affected by new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is exerting all efforts to prevent the entry of the epidemic into the country with regular follow-ups and implementation of precautionary measures, the health authorities said on Saturday.