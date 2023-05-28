Louis Vuitton opens 1st airport lounge in Qatar

ALBAWABA – The first Louis Vuitton (LV) lounge and restaurant in Qatar was just launched this week in Doha, at the Hamad International Airport, according to a statement carried by Yahoo News.

The airport houses a number of luxury shops, including Bvlgari, Fendi, and Omega, and was rated the “Best airport in the world” by Skytrax in 2021.

The LV lounge is situated right on top of the LV store, the Robb Report statement confirmed. It will offer Qatar Airways’s first and business-class passengers everything from food and drink to shopping.

The restaurant serves a menu curated by three-star Michelin chef, Yannick Alleno, whose mission is to highlight local ingredients and cuisine.

Qatari cuisine is greatly influenced by spices and foods like saffron, nuts, limes, and cinnamon—which may give you some idea of what to expect, the statement said.