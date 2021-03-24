Lucid Motors Adds 3 Experts to Leadership Team

Lucid Motors, which is setting new standards for sustainable mobility with its advanced luxury EVs, has announced three additions to the company’s leadership team. They are Michael Bell joining as Senior Vice President of Digital, Achim Pantfoerder as Vice President of Programme Management, and Nicolas Minbiole as Vice President of Global Quality. These additions bring decades of expertise in the high-tech, automotive, and aerospace industries with companies like Apple, Intel, and Airbus.
“We are delighted to have Michael, Achim and Nicolas join the Lucid team. Their exceptional skills, gained from years at notable high-tech companies, will help drive continuous innovation, excellence and quality at Lucid,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.
“Meanwhile, the promotions of Eric and Derek highlight the significant contributions and critical roles they continue to play as we develop the world’s most sophisticated electric vehicles.”
Dr Pantfoerder brings 27 years of global engineering experience, most recently at Apple, with deep expertise in creating products that enable innovative user experiences through excellence in design and engineering. With his focus on program management at Lucid, he will be responsible for overall program execution and delivery, as well as implementation of product definition and project management methodologies. He was most recently Senior
