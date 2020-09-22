Lufthansa Announces 15 New Summer Routes in 2021

German national carrier Lufthansa said that during the summer season in 2021 15 new sunny destinations, which are highly attractive for holidaymakers, are now available for booking.

The focus is on Greece (Corfu, Chania/Crete, Mykonos, Kos, Kavala/Thrace and Preveza/Peloponnese). Other attractive destinations in the program are in Spain (Jerez de la Frontera, Canary Islands and Tenerife will be continued from winter), Egypt (Hurghada), Cyprus (Paphos), Croatia (Rijeka), Italy (Lamezia Terme), Tunisia (Djerba) and Bulgaria (Varna).

The departure and arrival times of the new destinations are ideal for holidaymakers: Departures from Frankfurt were scheduled for the early morning hours and return flights to the Frankfurt Main metropolis in the evening.

"Never before have we included so many new vacation destinations in our program. This is our response to the wishes of our customers. The demand for vacation and leisure trips is recovering much faster than that for business trips. With Lufthansa, we already have a great and longstanding deal of expertise in tourist offers and we are now resolutely expanding this as part of our strategy," said Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

By deploying up to five additional aircraft, the company will in future offer around 70 weekly connections to 29 purely tourist destinations, 15 more than in the same period last year. Lufthansa's goal is to actively shape the future of tourism. This was a strategic focus even before the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of July 2019, Lufthansa has been offering numerous additional tourist destinations.

The flights are bookable from September 16. Summer flights 2021, which are purchased until December 31, 2020, can then be rebooked as often as desired free of charge. Additional costs can arise if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination, an airline statement said.