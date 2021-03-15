Lufthansa, Eurowings Double Number of Flights for Easter Season

Lufthansa is reporting an increase in bookings for the upcoming Easter travel season and has responded to the surge in demand by almost doubling the number of offered flights.

For the last two weeks, up to 80 percent more bookings were received for Mallorca, 20 percent more bookings for the Canary Islands, as well as 50 percent for Mexico. The lifting of travel restrictions to Mallorca by the Federal Government of Germany will further strengthen this trend.

In total, Lufthansa will be offering around 1,200 European flights from March to April. That is around 200 percent more connections from Munich and around 50 percent more from Frankfurt compared with the current week.

Destinations in Spain are, particularly in demand. That is why the airline is flying to almost every Canary Island for the first time. Capacities from Munich to Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura will even be doubled for Easter, and from Frankfurt, capacities to Gran Canaria and Tenerife will be increased by 50 percent.

Mallorca is currently in particularly high demand among vacationers. Lufthansa has responded by significantly increasing the number of flights to Mallorca: instead of two weekly flights from Munich, there will now be up to eleven weekly connections, and from Frankfurt, instead of six weekly flights, there will now be up to 20 weekly connections during the Easter travel season.

In addition, Eurowings is currently successively expanding its frequencies to Mallorca: The airline is planning up to 325 weekly flights from 24 airports in Germany and the UK to Palma de Mallorca.

In addition, in Spain, the cities of Valencia and Málaga are usually heavily booked by all sun-seekers over Easter.

In the case of overseas flights, Cancun in Mexico and San José in Costa Rica from Frankfurt are, particularly in demand. Cancun can now be reached daily, San José five times a week.