Lufthansa Offers ‘Sleeper's Row’ In Economy Class for Long-Haul Flights

The largest German airline, Lufthansa, has unveiled a new option of booking a Sleeper’s Row at the check-in or at the gate or before flight for guests traveling in Economy Class on select long-haul flights starting today.

With this new offer, passengers will receive an entire row of seats for themselves, consisting of three to four adjacent seats, for the entire duration of the flight. This offer comes with a comfortable pillow, blanket and mattress topper of Business Class quality, allowing passengers to fully relax while on board before reaching their final destination.

Safety during the flight is ensured by a special seat belt, which remains fastened even when the passenger is lying down, including separate safety instructions. Furthermore, passengers who book a Sleeper's Row can benefit from pre-boarding, allowing them enter the aircraft earlier than other guests.

Lufthansa offers the Sleeper's Row on long-haul flights of approximately eleven hours or more, for example on routes to the Far East, the US west coast, Central and South America, or southern Africa. The surcharge is between 159 and 229 euros per route. A maximum of three Sleeper's Rows are offered per flight. Reservations in advance are not possible, according to a Lufthansa statement.