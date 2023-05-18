Made-in-Morocco car to sell for under $18k

ALBAWABA – Moroccan entrepreneur Nassim Belkhayat, CEO of Neo Motors, announced that his company’s made-in-Morocco car will be sold for a price ranging from $16.7k to $18.7k, Sky News Arabia reported Wednesday.

The price is considered highly competitive among this class of vehicles, Belkhayat explained.

Neo Motors’ vehicle is 65 percent Moroccan made, and is intended for local consumption and exportation.

Neo Motors’ car, is one of two cars celebrated in Morocco as locally developed vehicles. The other is the HUV, Hydrogen Utility Vehicle, by NamX.

The two cars were presented to the Moroccan Monarch, King Mohammed VI, during an unveiling ceremony that took place at the Royal Palace in Rabat, on May 16.

King Mohammad bestowed upon the head of the two companies the medal of intellectual excellence, during the ceremony.

According to Belkhayyat, promotion for the car will begin next July. Next step is African and European markets, he told Sky News Arabia.

The carmaker announced plans to produce and electric version of the four-by-four in the future.

In his statement to Sky News Arabia, the entrepreneur said: "Entering the carmakers’ club was not easy, as the work team faced many technical and material difficulties, which were overcome thanks to the support and confidence enjoyed by local competencies and the appropriate business climate for investment in the field in which the Kingdom has become an entrepreneurial hub on the continental level."

The car will be ready for delivery in less than two months, and has passed all of the tests as of February 2023.

It is not qualified for commercial use, Belkhayyat confirmed.