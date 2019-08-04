Malaysia Hits Air Travelers With Airport Departure Tax







The so-called departure levy seeks to boost the government’s coffers and stimulate domestic tourism.

Government and tourism officials on Saturday defended the tax, saying there had been no negative effects since it was first mooted in April.



“Nobody likes taxes,” Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, told Arab News. “However, the country needs to upgrade its tourism infrastructure and services, and that requires money from the government.”



The levy was unlikely to harm tourism in the country, he told Arab News.



“At the moment there are a lot of bookings in many hotels and some are fully booked. There is an influx of tourists and some vendors have expanded their services,” he said.

Malaysia’s Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Wednesday set the departure levy based on the destination and class of airline flight, according to local media reports.