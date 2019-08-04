Malaysia Hits Air Travelers With Airport Departure Tax

ASEAN countries include Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos and Brunei.
Travelers to non-ASEAN destinations flying in economy class will be taxed $4.81, and those traveling in non-economy classes will pay $37. Children under two years of age, those on airport transit within 12 hours, and cabin crew are exempt from the tax.
Lim said that the increased tax revenue will be used to maintain the environment and promote the country as a tourist destination.
Last month the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad unveiled the Visit Malaysia tourism campaign for 2020.
Fong Lailyn, sales director of Messe Worldwide, said that the new tax was unlikely to “become an issue” since departure levies were common in other countries.
“However, the challenge is implementation and proper collection, and what the money is used for,” she said.
