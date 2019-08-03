  1. Home
Oman Confirms Implementing VAT With GCC Agreement

Published August 3rd, 2019 - 09:00 GMT
Oman's Ministry of Finance has affirmed that it is going to implement the value added tax (VAT) in compliance with the GCC unified agreement. 


The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the government was working on completing the legislative procedures to issue the VAT law, the Oman News Agency reported. 

It pointed out that the Secretariat General of Taxation was completing the administrative, technical and technological equipment in preparation for applying this tax, said the report.

