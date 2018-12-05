Jordanian Strikes Gold With $1 Million Win, 300 Tickets Later

He said buying the Dh1,000 raffle ticket has become part of his trips. (Shutterstock)

A 48-year-old Jordanian expat finally won the $1 million (Dh3.67 million) Dubai Duty Free raffle draw, after 19 years of purchasing about 300 tickets.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Nidal Marwan Taha said he's been buying tickets for the draw every time he travels since the promotion's inception in 1999. "I bought a minimum of 300 tickets over the past 19 years. This time alone, I bought three tickets for the draw, and thankfully one of them scored!" said Taha, a UAE resident for the past 28 years.

The Jordanian CEO, who travels on a monthly basis for work, said buying the Dh1,000 raffle ticket has become part of his trips.

"Just like shopping at the Dubai Duty Free, I never miss a chance to participate in the Millennium Millionaire whenever I travel. It has become part of my trip," said Taha, father of three children.

"I'm a firm believer than once you chase a goal, you will inevitably get it. That's what Dubai has been demonstrating to us. I'm thrilled that my perseverance finally paid off."

Taha noted that although he had a gut feeling that he would win someday, the announcement this year came as unexpected. He said part of the $1 million will go to charity, while the rest will be used in personal investments.

But even after the victory, Taha said he will continue to buy the raffle draw tickets every time he travels.

Taha is the ninth Jordanian national to win in the promotion since its inception in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, two Indian winners were announced in the Finest Surprise promotion, each winning a luxury vehicle.

Daphney Monsurate, a 58-year-old Indian national from Dubai, won a BMW 760Li xDrive, while Kaushik Thadeshwar, a 44-year-Indian national based in Mumbai, won an Indian Scout motorbike.