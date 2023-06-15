Marbella Palace: the most expensive house in the region unveiled in the UAE

ALBAWABA - Marbella Palace was showcased for the first time in the Emirates by Sotheby's International Realty, with a project value of $204 million (AED 750 million), making it the most expensive house in the region.

This property represents one of the largest estates in the Emirates Hills neighborhood of Dubai, spanning over 70,000 square feet, including 60,000 square feet of built-up area. Its design is inspired by the Renaissance and Baroque periods. George Azar, CEO of Sotheby's International Realty in the UAE, commented, "We are extremely excited to bring this project to the market, as it reflects an exceptional commitment to time and dedication by the team. Seventy highly skilled craftsmen have devoted nine months to creating 700,000 sheets of gold that adorn the project. The luxurious design of the palace is the culmination of twelve years of meticulous research and analysis of royal palaces and luxury residences, which required multiple trips to Europe."

On the ground floor, the formal dining room stands out as a focal point of the house, adorned with a coral fish tank. Its luxury is further enhanced by precious stone accents, a crystal dining table, and other antique pieces. Marbella Palace features two artistically coordinated domes, meticulously crafted over two and a half years, and 160 elegant marble columns adorned with intricate Corinthian motifs. The domes rise more than 14 meters from the ground floor, embellished with individually hand-carved glass pieces created by 17 French artists and experts, along with 20,000 carefully sculpted colored glass pieces.

Externally, the palace facade is covered with a handcrafted marble cladding, consisting of over 40 pieces of natural stone and marble imported from around the world. The residence offers breathtaking views of the golf course and the Arabian coastline in addition to Dubai. The upper floor includes a 360-square-meter master bedroom, another master bedroom, three additional bedrooms, with the possibility of adding eight more rooms. The first floor features a fully equipped state-of-the-art gymnasium spanning 200 square meters, along with a basement garage that can accommodate 16 cars.