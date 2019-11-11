Marriage Proposal at KFC Goes Viral

A marriage proposal at a KFC restaurant in South Africa went viral after the fast food joint tweeted video, asking help to find the couple.

Thousands of South Africans were touched by the video showing the man kneeling and proposing his partner with a ring, halfway through their KFC meal. The post with hashtag #KFCProposal started trending and the couple were soon identified as Bhut' Hector and Nonhlanhla, reported BBC.

Since being shared on November 7, the video on Twitter has amassed over 3 million views and 72,000 likes with South Africans offering to help have the couple their dream wedding. From accommodation for their honeymoon to performances at the ceremony, strangers as well as big brands like Coca Cola, Audi, Sony Movies joined in to make the big day possible for the KFC couple.

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ?? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ???? #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j - KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

Everything from beer to cooking pots to sportswear streamed in on Friday, along with thousands of pounds worth of donations. The Washington Post quoted tweet by South Africa's official Audi account that read: 'These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you'. While Coca Cola South Africa tweeted: 'Just like your chicken and our Coke® are the perfect pair, and we're all for bringing people together. The soft drinks for the wedding are on us'!

While popular singer-songwriter Zakes Bantwini wrote: 'I want to offer my performance at the wedding for free... I love love', and DRUM magazine offered to feature the couple's love story and wrote: 'We would love to make their union even more special by offering them a two-page spread in our magazine so they can tell their beautiful love story'!

Kateka Malobola, who was at the KFC outlet and filmed the proposal said in a follow-up video: 'I took the video and sent it to a group that I've got on my WhatsApp to say 'check this out!' and I put it on Facebook and put it on Instagram, and then boom'!

According to BBC, the couple had originally married in 2012, but the groom wasn't satisfied with the rings he bought at the time and wanted to buy his wife something better. "Thank you South Africa. Your kindness has truly warmed us. We would have never imagined that our love story would have touched so many of you," the couple added in a statement to SowetanLIVE.E.