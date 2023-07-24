Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 vehicles for inspection

ALBAWABA- In a safety measure, India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, announced a recall of 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models.

Twitter/@ani_digital

The recall aims to potentially replace the faulty steering tie rods in vehicles manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, as stated by the auto giant. The company expressed concern about a possible defect in the steering tie rod, which, in rare instances, could break and impact the vehicle's steerability and handling.

As a precautionary measure, Maruti Suzuki has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers. Affected vehicle owners will be notified to have their vehicles inspected and any necessary replacements carried out promptly.

The manufacturing company assured that safety remains its utmost priority, and it is committed to resolving the issue swiftly and efficiently to uphold its standards of reliability and quality.