Maruti Suzuki recalls over 87,000 vehicles for inspection

Published July 24th, 2023 - 09:49 GMT
Maruti Suzuki
A logo of Maruti Suzuki pictured at the Indian Auto Expo 2016 in Greater Noida, New Delhi on February 3, 2016. (AFP)
The recall aims to potentially address and replace faulty steering tie rods in vehicles manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, as stated by the auto giant.

ALBAWABA- In a safety measure, India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, announced a recall of 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models. 

Suzuki Maruti-India
Twitter/@ani_digital

The recall aims to potentially replace the faulty steering tie rods in vehicles manufactured between July 5, 2021, and February 15, 2023, as stated by the auto giant. The company expressed concern about a possible defect in the steering tie rod, which, in rare instances, could break and impact the vehicle's steerability and handling. 

As a precautionary measure, Maruti Suzuki has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of its customers. Affected vehicle owners will be notified to have their vehicles inspected and any necessary replacements carried out promptly.

 The manufacturing company assured that safety remains its utmost priority, and it is committed to resolving the issue swiftly and efficiently to uphold its standards of reliability and quality.

