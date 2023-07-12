Modi to stopover in Abu Dhabi next Saturday, meets MBZ

  1. Home
Published July 12th, 2023 - 06:06 GMT
Modi and MBZ
Indian PM, Narendra Modi (L) and UAE President, Mohammed Bin Zayed (R). (AFP)
ALBAWABA- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Abu Dhabi following his trip to Paris, where he will meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi. 

This visit holds significance as it marks Modi's second visit to a Muslim nation within a month, following his recent trip to Egypt in June and the fifth to the UAE since assuming office in 2014.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, further emphasizing the significance of this visit. 

