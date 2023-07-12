Modi to stopover in Abu Dhabi next Saturday, meets MBZ

ALBAWABA- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Abu Dhabi following his trip to Paris, where he will meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the ruler of Abu Dhabi.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the UAE on Saturday, July 15. Find out more: https://t.co/eK7pjm3Yjp — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) July 12, 2023

This visit holds significance as it marks Modi's second visit to a Muslim nation within a month, following his recent trip to Egypt in June and the fifth to the UAE since assuming office in 2014.

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that the Prime Minister will engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, further emphasizing the significance of this visit.