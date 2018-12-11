Mashable Middle East Coming Soon to the Arab World

Starting with an English language website at launch, Mashable Middle East will expand to offer its audience, partner brands, and advertisers an Arabic language website in the first quarter of 2019. (Shutterstock)

Fork Media has partnered with US-based digital media conglomerate Ziff Davis to launch and operate Mashable Middle East (me.mashable.com) across 12 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

Mashable, a brand under Ziff Davis since 2017, is a global multi-platform media and entertainment brand reaching 70 million unique content visitors per month world-wide, including a social media following of 28 million. Founded in 2005 as a technology blog, it has become the go-to source for technology, digital culture and entertainment.

Mashable Middle East will curate and localize the best of Mashable's unique and offbeat global content, while additionally offering engaging original content produced for the region across culture, entertainment, tech and auto.

Starting with an English language website at launch, Mashable Middle East will expand to offer its audience, partner brands, and advertisers an Arabic language website in the first quarter of 2019.

Underpinning the Mashable Middle East journey will be a team of skilled journalists and seasoned sales and marketing professionals at Fork Media, which entered the GCC market three years ago with market-leading products and solutions across AI-driven contextual advertising, data-driven native advertising, and performance marketing.

Fork Media, which currently works with some of the region's biggest publishers, deploys a combination of a brand-first philosophy, authentic branded content solutions, and multi-screen platforms to reach an audience of more than 40 million unique visitors and 110 million page views per month.

Fork Media's first content play in the Middle East, Curly Tales Dubai, was launched earlier this year, quickly becoming a segment leader building over its leadership in the Indian market.