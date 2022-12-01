MBC Group expands anime partnerships

MBC Group has announced the expansion of its partnerships with key anime studios and production houses in Japan and beyond to bring more anime content to its streaming platform, Shahid.

At present, Shahid boasts hundreds of anime titles on its platform, including Bleach, One Piece, Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, Initial D, Gin Tama, Hunter x Hunter, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Belle, as well as the Japanese–Saudi Arabian animated action fantasy film, The Journey.

Building on these partnerships, MBC Group has secured exclusive rights in MENA to TV Tokyo’s Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the 52-episode Japanese anime television series based on the Bleach manga series by Tite Kubo, and a direct sequel to the Bleach anime series. The title returns following an eight-year hiatus is streaming on Shahid at the same time as Japan and the United States.

The entire box set of the previously aired series Bleach is also available on Shahid for streaming.

MBC Group has additionally extended a partnership with TOEI Animation to add more episodes of the renowned show, ONE PIECE, one of anime’s longest-running programs, based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name.

Finally, following the success of the anime adaptation of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai on Shahid, MBC Group has also expanded its partnership with its production company, Aniplex.

The expansion will see the addition of more than 200 hours of Aniplex content on Shahid, including Fate/Stay Night, Sword Art Online, and Gurren Lagann.

Speaking about the partnerships, Tareq Al-Ibrahim, Director of Content for SVOD at Shahid, said: “Anime is extremely popular in the Middle East region – particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – so needless to say, we are incredibly excited to be making new additions to our ever-expanding anime catalogue on Shahid, bringing new and hit titles that audiences will love exploring.”

All titles mentioned above will be available on Shahid before the end of 2022.