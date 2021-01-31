MEA Energy Sector's Deal Activity Soars 33 Percent in Q4

  1. Home
Published January 31st, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
In second place was private equity with one deal capturing 1.9% of the overall deal activity for the quarter. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
A total of 52 deals worth $4.7 billion were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 39 deals.

Middle East and Africa’s oil & gas industry saw a rise of 33.3% in overall deal activity during Q4 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 52 deals worth $4.7 billion were announced for the region during Q4 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 39 deals.
 
Of all the deal types, M&A saw the most activity in Q4 2020 with 51, representing a 98.1% share for the region.
 
In second place was private equity with one deal capturing 1.9% of the overall deal activity for the quarter.
 
The top five oil & gas industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
*Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and Abu Dhabi Retirement Pensions and Benefits Fund’s $2.1 billion acquisition of AdnocGas Pipelines HoldCo.
*The $540m acquisition of MISR Fertilizer Production Co by Government Of Egypt
Energean’s $405m acquisition of Energean Israel
*The $348m acquisition of Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) by Ultra Clean Holdings
IPR Energy Resources’ asset transaction with Dana Gas for $236m.

 

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Middle East and Africa’s oil & gas industry with $4.67 million followed by private equity deals totalled $30 million.

According to the report, the top five oil & gas deals accounted for 77.3% of the overall value during Q4 2020.
 
The combined value of the top five oil & gas deals stood at $3.63 billion, against the overall value of $4.7 billion recorded for the quarter.
 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

