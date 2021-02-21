Meet The Only 4 Arabs Among Time’s 2021 List of the Next 100 Most Influential People

The second annual release of the TIME’s Magazine list is officially out, highlighting 100 emerging leaders who’re shaping our future. “Everyone on this list is poised to make history,” says Dan Macsai, editorial director of the TIME100. “And in fact, many already have.”

The list consists of doctors and scientists who’re struggling during the pandemic to fight COVID-19, advocates fighting for equality and justice, journalists standing up for what’s right, and artists sharing their visions on our present as well as future. And among them are four Arab advocates and innovators who’ve been a proven testament to our influence on the global arena.

Scroll down to check out the list!

Syrian journalist Hadi Al-Khatib

Al-Khatib made it to the TIME’s Advocate list for his immense contribution in collecting, preserving, and verifying digital records of war crimes and human-rights abuses; “Transformation starts from accountability”.

Egyptian Journalist Nadeen Ashraf

Founder of the online platform Assault Police, Nadeen, has also made it to the TIME’s Advocate list for providing a space for hundreds of survivors (women) to speak out about their own stories on sexual violence. It eventually forced Egypt’s government to actually pass a new law to protect victims’ identities. She has become the face of the 21st feminist revolution in Egypt.

South African architect Sumayya Vally

Vally, the brilliant South African architect has made it into the TIME’s innovators list. Thanks to her persistence, and the success of her own studio Counter Space, in Johannesburg that she launched to develop a design language that acknowledges and celebrates the African continent.

UAE’s triumph Sarah Al Amiri

Al Amir, the UAE’s Minister for Advanced Sciences has made it to the TIME’s innovators list for her efforts in rapidly developing the science and tech sector in her country. The space agency she chairs was in fact the fifth to ever reach Mars’ orbit.