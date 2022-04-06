Melinda French Gates, Rihanna Join Forbes Billionaires List for First Time in 2022

Forbes has released its annual list of worldwide billionaires, and this year's list included entrepreneurs and artists who made the cut for the first time, among these are Rihanna, Melinda French Gates and Peter Jackson.

Rihanna who is not only known for musical hits, but also for Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage X Fenty lingerie business, is among the new joiners to Forbes' billionaires list with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She became the first billionaire of her home country of Barbados and ranked #1,729 on this year's list.

Another aspiring female figure who made it to the list this year is Melinda French Gates. With a net worth of $6.2 billion, Bill Gates' divorcee made it to the billionaires' list for the first time this year. Of course her source of wealth is the tech giant, Microsoft.

Another entertainment magnate who made the Forbes' billionaires list for the first time this year is director Peter Jackson, who helmed the "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" film trilogies. Jackson earned billionaire status in November after selling part of his Weta digital film effects shop to Unity Software for 1.6 billion dollars (£1.2 billion) in cash and stock, according to the magazine. The New Zealander director ranks #1,929 on the list with a net worth of $1.5 billion.