MENA Enterprise Software Market to Exceed $ 760 Million in 2018

Industry experts agree that Middle East organizations are turning to digital consultancies to help solve business challenges – including budget constraints, over-extension of IT infrastructure, optimizing information management, and finding minimal time to value for digital business solutions and strategies. (Shutterstock)

Digital consultancies are vital for Middle East organizations to break through the digital transformation impasse, which is seeing the paradox of record-high IT spend, but 60 percent of organizations needing to transform their digital toolset to succeed.

The Middle East and North Africa is seeing record-high enterprise application software spend, with IDC projecting it to reach USD 760 million in 2018. Cloud-based software is helping organizations of all sizes to become more agile, efficient, and productive.

However, pouring money into software spend alone does not enable digital transformation. While 60 percent of organizations worldwide will implement a digital transformation strategy by 2020, according to a joint survey by IDC and Veritas, 60 percent of organizations are concerned about gaps in their toolset. These gaps can include successful cloud migrations, reliably and quickly recovering from outages and disasters, and successfully tracking and managing service level agreements.

“Record-high software spend shows that Middle East CIOs understand the importance of cloud-based information management software. But if used improperly, then software becomes technology for technology’s sake without meeting business goals,” argues Savitha Bhaskar, COO at Condo Protego, the UAE-based IT infrastructure and information management consultancy and solutions provider.

“As most Middle East organizations need to enhance their digital toolset, specialized channel partners are key for implementing information management strategies and training customers. Organizations should use have the best in-house capabilities to manage their IT effectively, especially in prioritizing data validity, classification, retention, and analytics for new levels of business insights,” added Savitha Bhaskar.

Supporting effective digital transformation, Condo Protego is ramping up its Veritas Consulting Services. In particular, the company is seeing strong demand for the Veritas 360 Data Management Suite, which can help organizations to save time and money by assessing current capabilities, defining future strategies, and designing new programs.