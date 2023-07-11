Meta’s Threads has some potential for job seekers

Job seekers can capitalize on what limited but effective potential of Meta’s Threads

ALBAWABA – Meta's Threads app has the potential to raise exposure for young professionals looking for new roles, despite reservations and professional preferences, interviewees told Bloomberg in an article published Monday.

The Twitter-rival app Threads has seen an explosive sign-up rate, with more than 100 million people joining in less than a week since its launch.

In summary, interviewees said they will gladly use Meta's Threads to express their thoughts, even on professional topics, but they will not likely use it to hunt for jobs.

Nonetheless, according to media executive Lia Haberman, “There’s an air of possibility on Threads”.

Threads is a brand-new app launched by Meta to rival Twitter - Source: Shutterstock

With fewer users and less noise, especially no ads, compared to more established platforms, it’s easier to get noticed by employers or leaders in your field, who might be more receptive to your posts and outreach on Meta's Threads, thanks to the site’s inviting format, she told Bloomberg.

However, marketing and strategy executive Jennifer Davis disagrees, to an extent.

“If I aspired to be a media influencer, that’s one thing. But in the c-suite, it’s all about thought leadership. I find that happens more on LinkedIn,” she told Bloomberg.

“It’s brand new. There’s some ambiguity as to what it really is,” Davis said.

Davis joined Threads last week to check it out. Will she use it to job hunt? “Probably not,” she said.

People use specialized platforms and job boards to look for employment opportunities - Source: Shutterstock

Threads’ user base has grown exponentially, metaphorically speaking of course.

But it is still fresh, and it has the potential to help those who need to change their career narrative, or rebrand themselves professionally.

Diana Levy, a former Hollywood writer, plans to use it in her pivot to politics and social activism, which includes running for office and reviving the local newspaper in her New Jersey township of Tewksbury.

“Twitter is such a dumpster fire, it’s not worth going over there,” she told Bloomberg.

“I’ve always used Instagram as a storytelling space. Now with Threads, it’s so much easier to tell a story with images.”

Limited professional exposure on Meta’s Threads

While the new app easily imports your followers from Meta’s sister app Instagram, there’s a downside.

1. Your Instagram audience is usually personal

People on Instagram tend to be personal acquaintances, friends, and family members, for most app users, rather than professional contacts and potential employers.

2. There’s no way to filter conversations, connect over topics

There are no hashtags or direct messaging on Meta's Threads. This makes finding, connecting and communicating with like-minded groups and communities a challenge, so far.

LinkedIn still on top

For job seekers, and those looking to network, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is still number one.

LinkedIn is still the number one professional network platform - Source: Freepik

There are more than 930 million members on LinkedIn, more than 700,000 companies hiring, and lots of professional and career-related content.

What to do on Meta’s Threads

Whether you’re a professional taking out your Threads account on a test drive, or simply someone who has a fear of missing out (FOMO), here are some tips to keep in mind when using Meta’s Threads:

Create a Threads profile that is unique from your Instagram account – Helps with rebranding

Use your bio as an elevator pitch and highlight your capabilities and talents

Your Threads posts should be precise and direct – Unlike your LinkedIn posts

Lean towards informational and entertaining posts and content

Observe and learn from others on Threads

Identify and track key contacts and find them on other platforms – e.g. LinkedIn Also Read Meta to uphold Instagram rules on Threads

In short, these are the pointers you should follow on Meta's Threads, according to career advisor Jess Wass, executive career strategist Sarah Johnston and career coach Maggie Mistal, as reported by Bloomberg.