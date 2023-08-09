Zuckerberg skeptical about proposed cage fight with Elon Musk

ALBAWABA - Meta's Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed doubts about the likelihood of a proposed cage fight against his competitor, Elon Musk. In a post on the newly launched social media app Threads, Zuckerberg suggested August 26 as the potential date for the showdown.

The rivalry between the two tech moguls intensified when Musk claimed on his platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), that he was training rigorously for the bout. Zuckerberg responded, "I'm ready today... but he hasn't confirmed."

Their competition escalated in July with the release of Threads, a social media platform owned by Meta, which also owns Instagram and Facebook. In response to a Threads user's inquiry about the agreed-upon nature of the fight, Zuckerberg quipped that it was more akin to "funding secured," alluding to Musk's previous claim about taking Tesla private in 2018.

Musk, known for his eccentric statements, introduced further uncertainty by mentioning a possible need for neck and upper back surgery, casting doubt on the exact date of the potential fight.

The social media titans have been engaging in playful banter, with Musk proposing to broadcast the fight live on X and pledging the proceeds to veterans charities. When questioned about the purpose of the bout, Musk responded, "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war."

In contrast, Zuckerberg questioned the choice of platform for streaming, suggesting the use of a more reliable one that could effectively raise money for charity.

Amidst the excitement generated by the launch of Threads, Zuckerberg disclosed that the platform had lost a significant portion of its user base within the first month.

Musk's initial challenge was made in June, stating he was "up for a cage fight." Zuckerberg responded with enthusiasm, and the exchange continued with Musk humorously suggesting "Vegas Octagon," referring to the arena used for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events.

Musk playfully described his fighting style as "The Walrus," which involves lying on top of opponents. He shared videos of walruses, indicating the possibility that his challenge was not entirely serious.

While Musk's disposition towards the fight appeared lighthearted, Zuckerberg, a martial arts enthusiast, affirmed his dedication to the sport and his willingness to compete against those who train diligently.