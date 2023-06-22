Zuckerberg vs. Musk: who will win cage fight?

ALBAWABA - The names of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been on the top searches between Wednesday and Thursday morning after the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp agreed to hold a cage fight with the Twitter owner.

People were widely debating how's likely to win the cage fight between the two billionaires if the fighting took place. Some people said it would be Zuckerberg while others claimed that Elon Musk is stronger.

A person said: "Battle of the billionaires? I’d like to see it." Another commented: "Does he know they’re not fighting in the metaverse? Real punches will be thrown."

Moreover, a Twitter user added: "We could solve most global disputes like this - Putin vs Biden?"

"Send Me Location," Meta owner posted on Instagram, in which he shared a screenshot of a tweet where Musk said: "I'm up for a cage match if he is."

Mark Zuckerberg wants to be sent the location for a cage match with Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/T6AMXiB5Ey — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 22, 2023

According to the Anadolu Agency, Musk opened up about the challenge between him and Zuckerberg after reports that the Meta owner is planning to create a text-based Twitter alternative named "Threads."

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk added in a Twitter post.