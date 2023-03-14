Meta plans to cut 10,000 jobs

ALBAWABA - Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg announced to lay off 10,000 employees in the latest layoffs following the November one in which the tech giant slashed 11,000 jobs.

Zuckerberg who is leading Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, posted a memo to employees on Tuesday announcing the new layoffs.

In spite of the 10,000 jobs which will be lost, 5,000 open roles at the company will be left without employees.

Zuckerberg said the new layoffs are part of his "Year of Efficiency" plan. He added: "Our efficiency work has several parallel workstreams to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more."

The tech giant chief executive maintained that the employee layoffs will be "tough and there's no way around that." He continued to say that many good and talented people will leave Meta.

In the end, he said: "Change is never easy, but I know we'll get through this and come out an even stronger company that can build better products faster and enable you to do the best work of your careers."