Mexican Airline Volaris Accepts Bitcoin In El Salvador

The Mexican low-cost airline Volaris will start accepting bitcoin payments for ticket flights in El Salvador, the country’s President Nayib Bukele announced in a tweet.

Translation: "We already have a low-cost Salvadoran airline that accepts #Bitcoin"

The tweet translates as "This allows us to increase the offer of flights for the Salvadoran brothers, in addition to being the first airline in the world to accept #Bitcoin and of course @chivowallet"

This comes as a part of El Salvador's move to accept bitcoin as legal tender.

A couple of months ago, Salvadoran aviation authorities allowed Volaris's local subsidiary permission to operate in the country and will provide support to El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet.

Volaris airlines is not the first airline ever to accept crypto payments as AirBaltic became the first in 2014.

Bitcoin in El Salvador

Back in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin (BTC) as an official coin and the third one to buy bitcoin as the nation and the first-ever country to airdrop bitcoin to citizens.

Since June, the Latin American country began to install 200 government-backed Bitcoin ATMs to allow citizens to convert the token into US dollars via a government-issued digital wallet without paying commissions.