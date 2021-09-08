El Salvador's Bitcoin Adoption: How's It Going So Far?

El Salvador has entered history yesterday by becoming the first-ever country to make bitcoin a legal currency. However, this nationwide auspicious adoption was far from being problem-free as the gov't grappled with some issues.

El Salvador Faces Issues on the First Day of Adoption

El Salvador's adoption didn't go as smoothly as President Nayib Bukele predicted. The rollout encountered some unfortunate tech issues with the digital wallet, dubbed as Chivowallet, that was fixed later on.

The first issue was the fact that Apple, Samsung, and Huawei didn't release the government-backed wallet app on time and the wallet servers got disconnected. The Social media active president addressed the Salvadorians explaining the tech issue and asking them to report any other problems they have faced in the installation process.

Mientras tanto, pueden ayudarnos contándonos los problemas que tuvieron, llenando este formulario: https://t.co/LR0E1dzAbm



Esto nos ayudará a resolver su problema en específico y a mejorar la experiencia de todos.



El sitio quedará abierto para futuras asistencias técnicas. — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 8, 2021

Translates as: In the meantime, you can help us by telling us about the problems you had, filling out this form:http://consulta.chivowallet.com. This will help us solve your specific problem and improve everyone's experience. The site will remain open for future technical assistance.

Aside from the technical issues, El Salvador faced other kinds of problems as a small anti-bitcoin law protest broke out in the country.

A man sells bandanas that reads "No to Bitcoin" in a war veterans protest to ask for better pensions and against the use of Bitcoin as legal tender in San Salvador, El Salvador - Source: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

It's worth mentioning that not only hundreds of Salvadorians opposed bitcoin adoption as international bodies like The World Banks and The International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also voiced out their worries of recognizing the truly digital currency.

El Salvador Buys the Dip

Buying the dip like every experienced trader would do, Bukele announced that his government bought another 150 BTC as the value of bitcoin plummeted 13 percent.

Aquí está el link: https://t.co/u3q4IqAoQ0 — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) September 8, 2021

McDonald's Now Accepts Bitcoin in El Salvador

McDonald’s, the American fast-food empire that operates in every country is now accepting bitcoin payments through Lightning Network

Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no.



Just walked into a McDonald's in San Salvador to see if I could pay for my breakfast with bitcoin, tbh fully expecting to be told no.



But low and behold, they printed a ticket with QR that took me to a webpage with Lightning invoice, and now I'm enjoying my desayuno traditional! pic.twitter.com/NYCkMNbv7U

Many other retailers in the Latin American county are even offering price discounts for users who pay via Chivowallet!

Invertir en arte, es una buena forma de invertir. pic.twitter.com/ck3oijlVvp — Jeni Argueta 🎨 (@jeniarguetaart) September 8, 2021

