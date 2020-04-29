Microsoft, Coca-Cola Ink 5-year Cloud Technology Business Deal

Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it has signed a five-year agreement with the Coca-Cola Company to standardize its business operations on Microsoft’s cloud and deliver new digital experiences to engage with employees and customers.

With this agreement, the companies will utilize the capabilities of Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365. These solutions will help The Coca-Cola Company gain new insights from data across the enterprise, enabling a 360-degree view of the business, and providing enhanced customer and employee experiences.

“At The Coca-Cola Company, innovation and growth are key pillars of our business,” said Barry Simpson, senior vice president and chief information and integrated services officer of The Coca-Cola Company.

“This partnership with Microsoft allows us to really step change our employee experience through replacing previously disparate and fragmented systems. These platforms allow us to deliver relevant, personalized experiences as we network our organization.”

“Coca-Cola is a pioneer and forward-thinking leader in its industry,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft. “Today, the company is taking its digital innovation a step further, leveraging Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Azure to better connect people and opportunities through breakthrough productivity and powerful information management that will drive continued business success over the next decade.”

Building on the goal of empowering employees with a networked way to access information and support, the company has expanded beyond a chat interface and designed a compelling and comprehensive app-based experience available on employee mobile devices.

The Coca-Cola Company is also deploying Dynamics 365 Customer Service, the Power Platform and Microsoft Teams to all its employees, updating productivity with the enhanced security that runs across Azure and Microsoft 365 cloud services.

Once deployed, new Dynamics 365 AI-driven insights and real-time dashboards will allow call centre managers to monitor performance metrics for overall employee satisfaction scores and benefit from real-time insights into which call topics are driving scores.

These investments will also enable The Coca-Cola Company to access the latest innovations in the Dynamics 365 portfolio of applications and expanding capabilities that offer a true 360-degree customer and business view, unifying processes and providing forward-looking intelligence, enabling employees to proactively drive decisions and action.

The Coca-Cola Company is also rolling out Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams worldwide, equipping employees with a single hub to connect and collaborate across chat, calling, meetings and documents.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Coca-Cola Company is leveraging Microsoft’s collaboration technologies to support the increased demand of a largely remote workforce. These technologies are enabling The Coca-Cola Company to host many internal meetings on a global, regional and local scale.