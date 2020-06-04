Microsoft Inaugurates Center of Excellence for Energy in UAE

Microsoft inaugurated a center of excellence for energy - known as 'Microsoft Energy Core' - in the UAE. The initiative and facility aim to accelerate digital transformation; build coalitions for responsible innovation; and drive skilling initiatives in the energy sector, that will help contribute towards the environmental sustainability of the industry.

The virtual launch event was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Samer Abu Ltaif, President for Microsoft Middle East and Africa, along with several industry customers and partners.

"The UAE has always been at the forefront of innovation, with our ambition to become a role model for the world," said Al Olama.

"The UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence sits at the heart of it, and our partnership with Microsoft contributes to this effort. The Energy Core will accelerate our collaboration to focus on sectors such as the energy industry, leading to a positive future for generations to come."

Microsoft Energy Core is launched in collaboration with 10 founding partners including ABB, Accenture, AVEVA, BakerHughesC3.ai, Emerson, Honeywell, Maana, Rockwell Automation, Schlumberger, and Sensia.

"As we continue empowering people and businesses to achieve more, we do so with a firm commitment to building a more sustainable future," said Samer Abu Ltaif, President, Microsoft MEA.

"The energy industry faces significant challenges, and the Microsoft Energy Core brings effective coalitions and leverages AI in an endeavour to address them. We are encouraged by the growing number of energy companies' commitments towards transitioning to cleaner energy and lowering carbon emissions, but they cannot do it alone. Businesses, governments and civil society can rise to the challenge, while meeting the world's growing energy demands."