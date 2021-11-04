Microsoft Joins Facebook's Metaverse

Microsoft is jumping into Facebook's "Metaverse" bandwagon to roll out Mesh for Teams in the first half of 2022, which aims to bring mixed reality into the video calling platform.

Microsoft is looking to adapt Teams, which has 250 million monthly active users, as the gateway to the new Metaverse. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event:

“As the digital and physical worlds come together, we are creating an entirely new platform layer, which is the metaverse. We’re bringing people, places and things together with the digital world in both the consumer space, as well as in the enterprise,”

Microsoft Mish will have some of Teams features including Together mode and Presenter mode that make remote and hybrid meetings more collaborative and immersive, according to Jeff Teper, a Microsoft corporate Vice President.

Once available, Mish will allow employees to interact and collaborate in 3D digital avatars in offices, or on shop floors just like they are in a real workplace.