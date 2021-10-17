Microsoft's LinkedIn to End Services in China

Microsoft's LinkedIn is the latest tech giant to announce the shut down of its local edition services in China mainland due to ‘challenging operating environment’.

China vs LinkedIn

This move makes the popular networking website the last major US social media company to pull out of China because of the government’s internet regulations.

Back in 2009, access to Twitter and Facebook was blocked by the Chinese authorities and a year later, Google announced departure at the early signs of trouble bubbled and 'attempts to censor and hack users’ accounts'.

In a blog post, the tech giant explained: