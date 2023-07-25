ALBAWABA- Microsoft is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans a limited pizza-scented Xbox controller.

It is part of the marketing campaign for the upcoming TMNT: Mutant Mayhem coming on August 2nd, 2023.

Microsoft's new pizza-scented Xbox controller (by Microsoft)

The controller will have a pizza-shaped scent diffuser strapped to its back and will come in 4 different variations each representing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo.

They are the perfect combo for gamers interested in playing the timeless arcade game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Xbox Game Pass!

Non-Xbox Game Pass subscribers could get the game now on sale for $19.99 on the Xbox Store

How to get your hands on the pizza controller

Fans will be able to enter a giveaway on Xbox Game Pass' "X" formerly known as Twitter by retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet.

According to Xbox, Gamers will have to follow the rules of the giveaway, TMNT fans under 18 will unfortunately be unable to enter the giveaway.

For the rules click here

The giveaway will run from July 24th till August 13th, 2023 and the controllers will not be purchasable after it ends unless some winners sell it through eBay or auction sites.

TMNT fans based in NYC will be able to try the controllers, eat pizza and play in the Xbox Gaming Lounge.

the pizza party never stops with these guys🍕



follow @XboxGamePass & RT this post with #XboxTMNTMoviesweepstakes for a chance to win these TMNT-inspired controllers!



be sure to see @TMNTMovie in theatres 8/2/23 in the US!



— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 24, 2023

The pizza controller is not Microsoft's first unique controller

Microsoft's limited edition Xbox consoles (by Microsoft)

Microsoft in the past had unique collaborations with Nike's red-themed Jordan and Taco Bell's iconic "bonk" SFX console editions as seen above.

Unfortunately, they were also limited editions just like TMNT pizza-scented controllers making them difficult to acquire.