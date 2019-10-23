Middle East Hotels Show Mixed Performance for Q3 2019

Hotels in the Middle East reported mixed Q3 2019 performance results with hotels in Bahrain's capital reporting noticeably high occupancy, according to data from STR.





Meanwhile, hotels in Africa posted increases across the three key performance metrics, it said

The occupancy levels in the Middle East increased 2.4% to 62.2% compared to the same period in 2018. The average daily rate (ADR) dropped by 6.7% to $131.49, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) fell by 4.5% to $81.80

In Africa, the occupancy increased 1.0% to 64; ADR rose 3.5% to $105.43 and RevPAR jumped 4.5% to $67.53.

Hotels in Bahrain capital Manama reported an increase of 3.8% in occupancy to 55.5%; rise in ADR of 0.2% to BD58.59 and RevPAR growth of 4.1% to BD32.51.

The absolute occupancy level was the highest for a third quarter in Manama since 2010, while the ADR level was the second-lowest for a Q3 since 2008. STR analysts note that August was the strongest month of the quarter when looking at absolute values: occupancy (59.3%), ADR (BD61.33) and RevPAR (BD36.38).

In Doha Centre, Qatar, occupancy jumped 9.0% to 63.1%, while ADR dropped by 0.7% to QR261.51 and RevPAR increased 8.2% to QR165.03.

The absolute occupancy level, driven by a 17.2% increase in demand, was the highest for a Q3 in Doha since 2014. When looking at individual months, September was Doha’s first month with a year-over-year increase in ADR since January 2015. STR analysts note that steady double-digit increases in demand have helped raise pricing confidence in the state.

STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for global hospitality sectors. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries with a corporate North American headquarters in Hendersonville, Tennessee, an international headquarters in London, and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore.