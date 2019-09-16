Oman Hotel Revenues Exceed $300 Million in H1 2019

Oman recorded a total of 872,000 guests staying in the sultanate’s three- to five-star hotels between January and June, generating RO116 million ($300.4 million) in revenues, new data showed.





According to statistics provided by Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information, in June alone, Oman’s hotel establishments welcomed 115,000 guests. During this period, the total occupancy rate in hotels rose to 37.6 per cent from last year’s 36.1 per cent. In terms of revenues, three- to five-star hotels generated RO11.4 million ($29.5 million) in the month of June compared to RO8.5 million ($22 million) in June 2018, posting a 34 per cent rise.

In addition, a total of 1,081 rooms have been added into Oman’s hospitality sector, with the largest number of units being added in the capital, Muscat.

Salem Adi Al Mamari, director general of the Tourism Promotions department at Oman Ministry of Tourism, said: “Oman has truly become a haven for travellers from the GCC and Asian countries who seek to temporarily escape the heatwave. This, coupled with our highly focused efforts to attract more tourists through various digital and marketing campaigns and initiatives, earned us highly encouraging results during these past months. We will continue working towards further increasing these numbers and we look forward to organising more promotional tours and unique activities to effectively showcase Oman’s tourism offerings in regional and global markets.”

In view of the rising demand from tourists flocking to the country, Oman’s Ministry of Tourism is working on the development of more mid-market hospitality properties across the country. In this regard, the Ministry of Tourism has identified 14 designated areas for tourist clusters. Packages of hotel and entertainment projects have been envisioned for each of these areas, featuring attractions and landmarks that offer excellent accommodation, transport, infrastructure and auxiliary services for tourists.