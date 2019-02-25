Middle East Tops Yacht Hubs in Being Home to World's Biggest Superyachts

Region tops other major yachting hubs across US, Europe and Asia in being home to the fleet of most sizeable personal pleasure vessels. (Shutterstock)

The Middle East is officially home to buyers of the world's biggest superyachts, with the average locally-owned private vessel now measuring 63 metres in length - just 10 metres shorter than an Airbus A380, the world's biggest passenger plane.

Global analysis compiled by the Superyacht Builders Association with data from SuperYacht Times found that the region tops other major yachting hubs across the US, Europe and Asia in being home to the fleet of most sizeable personal pleasure vessels.

The superyachts - found docked across the UAE's over 5,000 berths, a number that is set to grow by 1,400 with the 2020 opening of the new Dubai Harbour and sailing internationally - tend to not only be longer in length but greater in volume too, averaging 1,618 in gross tonnage. Research by independent bodies found that the percentage of superyachts owned by local buyers has also climbed. The Middle East is now home to 12.6 per cent of all 40m-plus superyachts - a total of 216 mega-vessels.

The growth is further proof that the UAE in particular is continuing to make significant waves as it blossoms into a truly world-class maritime hub.

The figures have been brought to the fore in partnership with the Dubai International Boat Show, the 27th edition of which gets underway this week. As the leading maritime event in the Middle East, the Dubai International Boat Show - to be held from February 26th through March 2 at Dubai Canal Jumeirah - the event plays a critical role in creating and sustaining demand for superyachts and boats of all sizes and budgets across the region.

Asked if 2019 will be another year of big regional spending, Theo Hooning, secretary-general of SYBAss, said: "We certainly hope so. The number of ultra-high net worth individuals is continuing to grow, so we know the target audience is there - and in increasing numbers."

"If we look at the ratio of 'fleet to billionaire', the Mena region had the highest fleet to billionaire ratio in 2010 at 163 per cent, meaning ultra-high net worth individuals with less than one billion dollars also owned yachts that measured over 40 metres. It may also have meant that multiple billionaires owned more than one 40-metre-plus yacht. This ratio increased to 188 per cent in 2018, and is the second-highest fleet to billionaire ratio found anywhere in the world.

"The average length of yachts of owners from this region, however, is the highest in the world, at 63 metres. Projected wealth development coupled with an historic uptake of superyachts, positions the Middle East and North African as a region that is expected to continue to be an essential and stable market for the industry."