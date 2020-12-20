  1. Home
  3. Moderna Starts Distributing Second COVID-19 Vaccine in US

Moderna Starts Distributing Second COVID-19 Vaccine in US

Published December 20th, 2020 - 08:30 GMT
delivery of the first 20 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer Inc could be pushed back until the first week of January (Shutterstock)
The second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by U.S. regulators will reach healthcare providers by as early as Monday
Moderna Inc and partners have begun distributing its COVID-19 vaccine with trucks expected to start rolling out to more than 3,700 U.S. locations on Sunday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a Saturday press call.

The second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by U.S. regulators will reach healthcare providers by as early as Monday, Perna said, adding that delivery of the first 20 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer Inc could be pushed back until the first week of January, reported Reuters.

