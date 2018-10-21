Morocco to House Africa's Tallest Tower

The tower was designed by architects Rafael de la Hoz and Hakim Benjelloun and will feature a luxury hotel in addition to offices and apartments. A viewing terrace is also being planned for the top of the tower. (Bank of Africa)

Besix Group has announced that a consortium consisting of its subsidiary, Six Construct, and TGCC has won the contract to design and build the tallest building in Africa. Located in Rabat, Morocco, the 250m tall Bank of Africa Tower is being developed by O Tower, a subsidiary of FinanceCom Group, and is expected to be delivered by mid-2022.

According to a statement from Besix Group, China Railway Construction Corporation International (CRCCI) will continue to provide support to the consortium.



“I have every confidence in the consortium’s ability to build our tower, and in particular in Besix’s skills and expertise. We are all working towards a common goal: to make our tower a source of pride, both for the Kingdom of Morocco and for the African continent as a whole,” said Architect Othman Benjelloun.

The 55-floor building will be certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold and HQE for compliance with the highest international environmental quality standards.

Besix Group CEO Rik Vandenberghe added, “The Bank of Africa Tower will be an emblematic building for the country. We are proud to participate in its construction in Morocco. In the case of the Bank of Africa Tower, we can count on our solid expertise in high-rise construction.”

Based in Brussels, Belgium, Besix Group operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania, primarily in the construction sector. In Morocco, Besix has already delivered the Tangier Med II port expansion and built the Mazagan Beach seaside resort.

Mohammed Bouzoubaa, chief executive of TGCC commented, “Our company is delighted to be working in partnership with Besix, a world leader in high-rise buildings, and TGCC will do its utmost to make this key project a success.”