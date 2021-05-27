  1. Home
  3. Morocco Plans To Boost per Capita GDP to $16,000 by 2035

Published May 27th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
Morocco to increase the percentage of women active in the economy. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Morocco aims to increase its participation in global value chains

Morocco intends to more than double its per capita GDP to $16,000 by 2035, a committee set up by King Mohammed VI said in a report on Wednesday.

The committee was set up in July 2019 with the aim of promoting development, reducing poverty and social inequality, Al Arabiya reported. It has made recommendations for improving agriculture, tourism, investment, renewable energy, education, health, digital services, and the judiciary in Morocco.

Morocco’s current GDP per capita using purchasing power parity is $7,826.

The new development model includes increasing the percentage of active women in the labor market from 22 percent to 45 percent.

The report set a goal for Morocco to increase its score on the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Global Value Chains participation index to 60 percent by 2035, from 43 percent now.

Morocco also aims to raise the value it adds to medium and high technology to 50 percent from 28 percent.

Morocco has a population of about 37 million, and the World Bank estimates that 25 percent of the population of Morocco is poor or at risk of falling into poverty.

An increasing numbers of migrants have been attempting to illegally cross into Spain from Morocco in recent months.

Spain’s defense minister last week accused Morocco of “aggression” and “blackmail” after a record 8,000 migrants poured into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta largely unimpeded.

