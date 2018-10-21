Morocco, Tunisia to Power up Their Lucrative Vehicles Industry
Representatives from the business sector in Morocco and Tunisia have expressed their desire to reinforce economic integration between the two countries, especially with the development of the exporting vehicles sector in Morocco and the Tunisian expertise in manufacturing vehicles’ components.
Morocco produces around 400,000 vehicles annually and exports 90 percent of them to Europe, especially Spain and the region of the south of the Mediterranean Sea.
In return, the industry of vehicles’ components is one of the oldest in Tunisia and the most developed in the region – around 90,000 engineers and laborers work in this sector.
Read More
Morocco Vows to Invest Over $ 40 Billion in Energy Sector by 2030
Tunisia Considering Digital Banking to Boost Economy
Tunisian Minister for Development, Investment and International Cooperation Zied Ladhari said that the authorities and businessmen in Tunisia and Morocco have become convinced more than any time in the necessity of activating the joint bilateral and regional agreements and conventions that enhance cooperation between the two countries.
Ladhari stated to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the Tunisian government is working on developing the economic partnership with Morocco. He noted that the Tunisian and Moroccan authorities and businessmen are not content with the weak performance of trade exchanges of approximately 1 percent of the imports and exports of each country.
The minister called for benefiting from the basic industrial structure of both countries, a matter that offers the opportunity to enhance cooperation and investment, namely in industries of vehicles, food, health, and training, etc.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
- 8th Dubai International Film Festival unveils 171 films from 56 nations, combining substance, star power, and industry offerings
- ford brand quality improves faster than industry average in 2008 j.d. power and associates iqs
- Greening the industry: Tips for SMEs sexing-up sustainability
- Saudi Arabia considers a sunnier future: $109bn solar industry options
- Fuel smuggling from Syria to Lebanon harming fuel industry