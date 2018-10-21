Morocco, Tunisia to Power up Their Lucrative Vehicles Industry

Zied Ladhari said that the authorities and businessmen in Tunisia and Morocco have become convinced more than any time in the necessity of activating the joint bilateral and regional agreements and conventions that enhance cooperation between the two countries. (Shutterstock)

Representatives from the business sector in Morocco and Tunisia have expressed their desire to reinforce economic integration between the two countries, especially with the development of the exporting vehicles sector in Morocco and the Tunisian expertise in manufacturing vehicles’ components.



Morocco produces around 400,000 vehicles annually and exports 90 percent of them to Europe, especially Spain and the region of the south of the Mediterranean Sea.



In return, the industry of vehicles’ components is one of the oldest in Tunisia and the most developed in the region – around 90,000 engineers and laborers work in this sector.

Tunisian Minister for Development, Investment and International Cooperation Zied Ladhari said that the authorities and businessmen in Tunisia and Morocco have become convinced more than any time in the necessity of activating the joint bilateral and regional agreements and conventions that enhance cooperation between the two countries.



Ladhari stated to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that the Tunisian government is working on developing the economic partnership with Morocco. He noted that the Tunisian and Moroccan authorities and businessmen are not content with the weak performance of trade exchanges of approximately 1 percent of the imports and exports of each country.



The minister called for benefiting from the basic industrial structure of both countries, a matter that offers the opportunity to enhance cooperation and investment, namely in industries of vehicles, food, health, and training, etc.