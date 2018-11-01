Morocco Wants German Investments to Power Its Emerging Industries
Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Benchaaboun, called, Tuesday in Berlin, on German investors to seize the opportunities offered by Morocco, particularly in emerging sectors such as the automotive industry, aeronautics, electronics and renewable energy, where Germany has extensive experience.
In a speech at an investment summit held under the chairmanship of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as part of the G20 initiative "Compact with Africa", Benchaaboun highlighted the structural and sectoral reforms undertaken by the Kingdom under the wise leadership of HM King Mohammed VI.
Morocco, Tunisia to Power up Their Lucrative Vehicles Industry
Morocco Vows to Invest Over $ 40 Billion in Energy Sector by 2030
In this regard, he mentioned the good performance of the national economy in the wake of an unfavorable international context, thanks to the reforms put in place to strengthen macroeconomic stability and improve the business climate, in addition to the signing of 17 free trade agreements, notably with African countries, adding that the Kingdom has a legislative framework that facilitates transparent investment.
He also described as "exemplary" the relations between Morocco and Germany, stressing the need of further expanding bilateral cooperation to include new sectors.
