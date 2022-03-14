  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Musk Challenges Putin to Single Combat over Ukraine

Musk Challenges Putin to Single Combat over Ukraine

Published March 14th, 2022 - 03:44 GMT
Musk Challenges Putin to Single Combat over Ukraine
Elon Musk. (Shutterstock)

The world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk, has once again surprised the world on Twitter by challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to "single combat" over Ukraine.

Also ReadElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite Internet Service in UkraineElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellite Internet Service in Ukraine
Musk
Source: Twitter

In his tweet, Tesla's CEO wrote Putin’s name in Russian and Ukraine in Ukrainian. In a follow-up tweet, Musk mentioned the Kremlin and asked in Russian: "Do you agree to this fight?"

It's worth mentioning that since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Musk has declared his full support to Ukraine, and had calls with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Tags:Elon MuskVladimir PutinRussia

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...