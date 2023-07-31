Musk is going to war with neighbors, officials

ALBAWABA – Elon Musk is going to war with neighbors of his newly rebranded Twitter X company headquarters in San Francisco and city officials, news agencies reported Monday.

Residents in the neighborhood where Musk’s Twitter X headquarters is located have filed official complaints over the glowing X sign on top of the building, The Guardian reported.

On Friday, the company lit up the sign on the roof of the building on Market Street, prompting neighbors to complain with the Department of Building Inspection, according to Reuters. But city officials said they were still investigating the structure.

Musk bought Twitter back in October - Source: Shutterstock

The billionaire bought the company back in October for $44 billion, and has since stirred limitless controversy over management style, employee terminations and once-free now-paid services.

He was also criticised for restoring the accounts of various controversial public figures and politicians.

While in San Francisco, Musk is going to war with neighbors

Musk announced last week that he will keep the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, despite having complained about how the city has been driving out business.

"Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk wrote.

Yet not all San Franciscans are keen for Musk's friendship, as reported by Reuters. Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

Imagine no more. This is my life now. https://t.co/k5QfAm8yuG pic.twitter.com/e7ECCM2NUD — Christopher J. Beale (@realchrisjbeale) July 29, 2023

Notably, the city’s downtown region is struggling with job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and reduced tourism. Traffic has fallen as more people work from home, while high-profile crime and homelessness have tarnished the city's image, the Canada-based new agency reported.

The city launched an investigation into the structure, as officials said it might be in violation of permitting rules, as per Reuters.

A BID inspector said in a written report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to BID officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary, according to the news agency.