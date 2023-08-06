Musk offered legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts

ALBAWABA – Owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk offered legal aid for users who get in trouble at work over X posts, the American Billionaire said in a post on Saturday.

X would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform, he said.

Users, including many celebrities and public figures, occasionally find themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Just this Friday, Reuters reported United States (US) prosecutors flagged a post by former president Donald Trump on his Truth Social site saying: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Notably, Trump was repeatedly slammed online over such posts and other controversial content that he posted on social media, including Twitter. He was actually supposedly permanently suspended on Twitter back in January, 2021, according to an old company blog post.

Former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump points to the crowd after speaking during the Alabama Republican Party's summer dinner in Montgomery, Alabama, on August 4, 2023. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP)

On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to charges that he orchestrated a criminal conspiracy to try to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, Reuters reported.

Other celebrities and public figures have also gotten themselves in trouble over tweets in the past, including Iggy Azalea, Andrew Tate and others.

If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill.



No limit.



Please let us know. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote on the site.

"No limit. Please let us know."

Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.

Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts, as reported by AFP.

Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating the changes he made, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.

X recently sued non-profit organisation the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), whose recent reported highlighted that hate speech has flourished on the platform.

A demonstrator stands outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of the arraignment of former US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

In December, Musk reinstated former US president Donald Trump's Twitter account, although Trump has yet to return to the platform.