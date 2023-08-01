Musk's X sues anti-hate speech nonprofit

ALBAWABA – Elon Musk’s X filed a lawsuit Monday against a non-profit organization that reportedly fights hate speech and disinformation, media and news agencies reported.

In the lawsuit, Musk’s X accused the non-profit of asserting false claims and encouraging advertisers to pause investment on the platform, according to Reuters.

Formerly Twitter, X had previously sent a letter to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) and threatened to sue the non-profit for unspecified damages, media outlets reported.

An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

In response to that letter, lawyers for the CCDH accused Musk’s X of "intimidating those who have the courage to advocate against incitement, hate speech and harmful content online." They also said that X's allegations had no factual basis, as reported by the Canada-based news agency.

The lawsuit stems from a media report published in July that stated findings from CCDH's research saying that hate speech had increased towards minority communities on the platform.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino labelled the report false and said it was based on "a collection of incorrect, misleading, and outdated metrics, mostly from the period shortly after Twitter's acquisition."

In a blog post on Monday, Musk’s X said the CCDH gained access to its data without authorization and accused it of scraping data from its platform, violating X's terms. It reiterated that the metrics contained in the research were taken out of context and used to make unsubstantiated assertions about X.

The CCDH did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. X recently filed lawsuits against four unnamed entities in Texas and the Israeli Bright Data company for scraping data.