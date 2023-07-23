Musk officially rebrands Twitter to "X"

ALBAWABA- Twitter CEO Elon Musk has officially announced that the social media platform will be called ''X'' from now on, users will bid the iconic bird farewell since the logo will be replaced with the letter ''X'' as well.

Musk stated on his official account 2 hours ago that the "Interim X logo goes live later today" and that Twitter.com will be replaced with X.com.

Musk informed his employees about Twitter's rebranding last night

Elon has been hinting about rebranding the popular platform for a day with Tweets including "Paint It Black", "Change default platform color to black", "And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds" and " Dues X".

According to The Verge, Musk sent an email to his employees last night telling them about the change and that it will be the last time he is going to email them through a Twitter email address (Threads post from Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer).

This is not the first change users have noticed since Elon Musk took over as CEO of Twitter; earlier this year, non-paying users' ability to send direct messages (DMs) was restricted.

Verification of Twitter accounts became subscription-based and according to The Verge, Musk stated that users will be able to write longer Twitter posts.

Twitter users have already started to upload memes and remarks in response to the change, including "RIP Twitter" and a humorous video of a man putting out a fire only to make it worse with the caption "Elon Musk improving Twitter by changing its name to X."