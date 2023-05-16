Musk subpoenaed, not charged in sex offender’s enablement case

Tesla CEO Musk subpoenaed for documents in US Virgin Islands Vs. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lawsuit

ALBAWABA – The authorities at the U.S. Virgin Islands have subpoenaed Tesla Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk for documents in their lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co., Reuters reported.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is accused of helping to enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk, on the other hand, will not be questioned under oath, and the subpoena does not implicate him in any wrongdoing, according to Reuters.

Apparently, Musk was referred to JPMorgan by Epstein, but no other information was disclosed on the matter, and the authorities provided no further explanation, news outlets confirmed.

In a tweet late on Monday, Musk rejected the notion that he would listen to financial advice from Epstein.

He said: "That cretin never advised me on anything whatsoever."

Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a jail cell in Manhattan, were he was detained for trial on sex trafficking charges.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ authorities contend that JPMorgan of missed red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, which is a private island he owned there.

The bank has denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.