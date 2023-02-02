The mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto: uncovering the true identity of the bitcoin creator

The identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym used by the person or group of people who created Bitcoin, remains one of the biggest mysteries in the world of cryptography and technology.

Despite numerous claims and investigations, the true identity of the person behind the revolutionary digital currency remains unknown. In this article, we take a closer look at five individuals suspected of being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nick Szabo:

He is a computer scientist and cryptographer who has been credited with inventing the concept of smart contracts, and his work predates the creation of Bitcoin. Dominic Frisby, author of Bitcoin: The Future of Money? believes that Szabo is the potential Nakamoto. He is known for his work as a computer scientist, legal scholar, and cryptographer, and is credited with inventing the concept of digital contracts and digital currency. The book builds that case on two key similarities: the first is that in 2008, he conceptualized Bit Gold, a precursor to bitcoin that was never implemented.

Bit Gold, like our beloved digital currency, can be created by solving cryptographic puzzles. Another hint mentioned by the author is the similarities in the writing styles of Satoshi and Szabo. Frisby allegedly consulted a stylometrics expert to reach these conclusions.

Nonetheless, he denied all of the similarities.





Hal Finney:

He was a computer programmer and early Bitcoin adopter who received the first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto. Harold Thomas Finney II, the legendary cypherpunk, was an American software developer. He was the lead developer on several console games in his early career. Finney went on to work for PGP Corporation. He was also an early bitcoin contributor, receiving the first bitcoin transaction from Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin.

Dorian Nakamoto:

A Japanese-American man whose name and background closely matched the information shared by Satoshi Nakamoto in the original Bitcoin whitepaper. Dorian Nakamoto was the most commonly associated with Satoshi. In March 2014, a Newsweek columnist published an exposé naming Dorian Nakamoto as the creator of bitcoin. Newsweek reported in "The Face Behind Bitcoin" that "Satoshi Nakamoto" is the birth name of the 64-year-old Japanese-American retired physicist and engineer who denied any involvement in the creation of bitcoin.

Craig Wright:

An Australian computer scientist claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto but could not provide sufficient evidence to support his claims. He has often asserted his identity as Satoshi, and he even says as much on his website and personal Instagram account! Wright's assertions have been debunked by the crypto community multiple times.

The family of the late computer security expert David Kleiman recently launched a lawsuit, alleging that he collaborated with the self-described candidate who created Bitcoin in 2008 under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto. If the Kleiman family prevails, Wright will be forced to divide his $1.1 million worth of bitcoins, which are currently worth more than $60 billion, with them.

Wei Dai:

He is a computer scientist who is known for his work in cryptography and for proposing the concept of "b-money," which is seen as a precursor to Bitcoin. Wei Dai is a computer engineer who has made significant contributions to cryptography and cryptocurrency. He created the b-money cryptocurrency system and co-proposed the VMAC message authentication algorithm while developing the Crypto++ cryptographic library. He is commemorated by the wei, Ether's smallest subunit.